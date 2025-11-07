Delhi pollution complaints: Over 2L cases pending

Nodal officers to be appointed for faster action

The MCD got the most complaints but still has a backlog. The Green Delhi app has nearly a fifth of MCD's cases pending, and the Sameer App is lagging even more with 46% of MCD's complaints unresolved.

Other agencies like Indian Railways and NHAI are struggling too—with pendency rates over 85%.

Officials now say faster action is needed and have called for appointing nodal officers to speed things up as Delhi keeps battling smoggy skies.