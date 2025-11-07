Delhi pollution complaints: Over 2L cases pending
Delhi's pollution complaint systems are struggling—over 224,000 out of 326,000 complaints haven't been fixed yet.
This was revealed in an October 2025 review covering apps like Green Delhi, MCD's 311, the Centre's Sameer App, and even social media.
All this is happening while the city faces another rough patch with air quality this November.
Nodal officers to be appointed for faster action
The MCD got the most complaints but still has a backlog. The Green Delhi app has nearly a fifth of MCD's cases pending, and the Sameer App is lagging even more with 46% of MCD's complaints unresolved.
Other agencies like Indian Railways and NHAI are struggling too—with pendency rates over 85%.
Officials now say faster action is needed and have called for appointing nodal officers to speed things up as Delhi keeps battling smoggy skies.