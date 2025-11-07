Next Article
ED attaches assets of ex-cricketers Raina, Dhawan in betting case
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹11.14 crore belonging to ex-cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. This is part of a money laundering probe linked to the illegal offshore betting site 1xBet.
The seized assets include mutual funds under Raina's name and property owned by Dhawan.
Cricketers allegedly promoted illegal offshore betting site
ED says both cricketers promoted 1xBet and its related brands, allegedly accepting payments through complicated foreign channels to hide money from illegal betting.
They were questioned earlier this year as part of the investigation, which also uncovered that 1xBet used over 6000 mule accounts to move over ₹1,000 crore in India.
Over 60 bank accounts frozen
The ED has frozen more than 60 bank accounts tied to this network.