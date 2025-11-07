Delhi to install mist sprayers to tackle air pollution
Delhi has begun work on a ₹4 crore project to install mist sprayers in Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar, hoping to tackle the city's stubborn air pollution.
These systems will spray thousands of liters of treated water onto roads in two daily shifts—part of a bigger push as Delhi's air quality hit "very poor" again this week.
Controversy brews over mist sprayers
This is the fourth such project in the city, promising quick installation and five years of upkeep.
The government is also making anti-smog guns mandatory for all buildings over five stories by November 29, and rolling out more mist sprayers on busy streets.
But not everyone's convinced—locals are questioning if spraying near pollution monitors just makes the numbers look better instead of actually cleaning up the air.
Bigger picture
If you live in or follow Delhi, this is about more than just numbers—it's about whether tech fixes like these can really help people breathe easier, or if they're just putting a Band-Aid on a much bigger problem.