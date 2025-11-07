India aims to boost female labor force participation by 2030 India Nov 07, 2025

India is aiming to boost the female labor force participation rate from about 42% to 55% by 2030.

The government is working on flexible work hours, equal pay, and better childcare support to help make this happen.

They're also recognizing how much unpaid care work matters to the economy.

Right now, though, only about a third of women are actually part of the labor force participation rate—so there's a lot of ground to cover.