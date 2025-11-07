India aims to boost female labor force participation by 2030
India is aiming to boost the female labor force participation rate from about 42% to 55% by 2030.
The government is working on flexible work hours, equal pay, and better childcare support to help make this happen.
They're also recognizing how much unpaid care work matters to the economy.
Right now, though, only about a third of women are actually part of the labor force participation rate—so there's a lot of ground to cover.
Safer workplaces and care-related jobs on the agenda
To create more opportunities for women, the government is working on making workplaces safer and discussing investment in care-related jobs.
According to the International Labour Organization, putting just 2% of GDP into the care sector could mean 11 million new jobs—most going to women.
There's also a new policy in progress encouraging states and companies to hire more women, with hopes that a more inclusive workforce will drive both equality and economic growth.