Delhi man stabs friend over woman introduction
A late-night argument in Delhi's Rohini took a violent turn when Jagdish confronted his friend Deepak about the woman he had promised to introduce him to, after Deepak had taken ₹60,000 from him.
Things got heated, and Deepak allegedly stabbed Jagdish near the Rithala bus stand.
Both men facing charges
Jagdish fought back and injured Deepak before Deepak ran off.
Police soon arrived, got Jagdish to the hospital, and started investigating.
Now, both men are facing charges—Deepak for attempted murder and Jagdish for causing injury with a weapon.
Deepak has been arrested and is in custody while the case continues.