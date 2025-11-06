Mumbai woman labeled 'call girl' by driver in toll argument

Yadav has been served a notice to appear before police

After blocking his number, the woman started getting random calls from unknown people. She soon discovered the fake Instagram account sharing her photo and contact details with false claims.

She reported it to both Instagram and Dadar police. Investigators traced Yadav to Jharkhand using his phone number; he's now been served a notice to appear before police as they dig deeper into how he got her private info.

The case is ongoing under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning insult to the modesty of a woman and defamation, and under the IT Act.