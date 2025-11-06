Tamil Nadu: Deposit must for holding rallies, protests

New rules aim to make big events safer

These new rules aim to make big events safer and hold organizers accountable.

Deposits could range from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh, and events must provide basics like water, first aid, CCTV, ambulances, and safe spaces for vulnerable groups.

Extra police will be deployed if needed, and part of the deposit can be lost if crowds get out of hand.

The state hopes these steps will protect people while still respecting the right to protest or gather—especially as elections approach.