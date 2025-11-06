Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Deposit must for holding rallies, protests
Tamil Nadu is planning stricter rules for public rallies.
The government's draft guidelines—shared with political parties this week—would require organizers to put down a refundable deposit based on expected crowd size.
New rules aim to make big events safer
These new rules aim to make big events safer and hold organizers accountable.
Deposits could range from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh, and events must provide basics like water, first aid, CCTV, ambulances, and safe spaces for vulnerable groups.
Extra police will be deployed if needed, and part of the deposit can be lost if crowds get out of hand.
The state hopes these steps will protect people while still respecting the right to protest or gather—especially as elections approach.