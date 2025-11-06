Kerala: Autorickshaw driver dies, records bribery allegation against hospital
Venu, a 45- or 48-year-old autorickshaw driver, died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after being admitted for chest pain.
He waited five to six days for an emergency angiogram and, before passing away, recorded an audio message accusing hospital staff of negligence and implying bribery, stating, "This place is a center of bribery."
His family says urgent treatment was delayed despite doctors recommending an angiogram.
Hospital denies negligence, health minister calls for inquiry
The hospital denies any negligence, saying Venu arrived late and his kidney issues made the angiogram risky.
They also mentioned he had diabetes, high blood pressure, and a previous stroke.
Health Minister Veena George has called for an official inquiry.
The case has sparked protests and demands for action from the public and opposition leaders, who are questioning the state of government healthcare.