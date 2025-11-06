Next Article
Madhya Pradesh kids eat midday meal off scrap paper
India
In a government school in Hullpur village, Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), kids were spotted eating their midday meals straight off scrap paper on the ground—no plates, no shelter.
This goes against the PM Poshan scheme's hygiene rules and has sparked serious concern after a video surfaced online.
District collector orders inquiry
The district collector quickly launched an inquiry: the meal provider group was removed and the principal got a show-cause notice.
The PM Poshan scheme is supposed to give kids safe, nutritious meals, but this incident highlights gaps in how it's actually working—even though officials say over 87,000 schools are covered.
It's a reminder that promises on paper don't always match up with reality for students counting on these meals.