Mumbra train accident: Engineers' protest causes major delays at CSMT

Protest ends after assurance from railway officials

With trains stalled, CSMT platforms quickly got packed and many commuters were stuck waiting. To dodge the chaos, quite a few people switched to Metro Line 3 or other travel options instead.

The protest wrapped up after railway officials promised to raise the engineers' concerns with the state government.

For context, the engineers are facing legal action under section 125(a)(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly endangering lives in connection with the accident.