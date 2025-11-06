Mumbra train accident: Engineers' protest causes major delays at CSMT
Mumbai's evening commute hit a snag on Thursday when Central Railway engineers staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
They were upset over charges filed against two colleagues after the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which left four people dead and nine injured.
The demonstration kicked off around 5:50pm and lasted about an hour, causing major delays right during rush hour.
Protest ends after assurance from railway officials
With trains stalled, CSMT platforms quickly got packed and many commuters were stuck waiting. To dodge the chaos, quite a few people switched to Metro Line 3 or other travel options instead.
The protest wrapped up after railway officials promised to raise the engineers' concerns with the state government.
For context, the engineers are facing legal action under section 125(a)(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly endangering lives in connection with the accident.