PM to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains India Nov 06, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Varanasi on November 7-8, 2025, to flag off four brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains.

These launches are expected to provide faster journeys and better connections for travelers, with new routes in both North and South India.

During his visit, PM Modi will also meet senior BJP leaders and kick off the Varanasi-Khajuraho train from Banaras Railway Station.