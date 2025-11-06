PM to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Varanasi on November 7-8, 2025, to flag off four brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains.
These launches are expected to provide faster journeys and better connections for travelers, with new routes in both North and South India.
During his visit, PM Modi will also meet senior BJP leaders and kick off the Varanasi-Khajuraho train from Banaras Railway Station.
New routes will boost tourism and improve connectivity
The fresh Vande Bharat routes include Varanasi-Khajuraho (saving nearly 3 hours and linking spiritual hotspots like Prayagraj),
Lucknow-Saharanpur (making Haridwar more accessible in under 8 hours),
Firozpur-Delhi (connecting Punjab to Delhi in just over 6.5 hours), and
Ernakulam-Bengaluru (cutting travel time by over 2 hours for techies and commuters).
All this aims to boost tourism, make commutes easier, and level up India's rail network.