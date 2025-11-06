Chhattisgarh man thought dead returns after family performs last rites

After police found an unidentified body on November 1, Purushottam's family identified it as him and performed the last rites. The real Purushottam reappeared on November 4, leaving his family shocked and locals puzzled about how the mix-up happened.

Police are trying to identify the body

Police are now trying to figure out who the buried person actually was.

They've kept DNA samples and other evidence for identification, and the body will be exhumed only if a family lodges a formal claim to help solve the mystery.