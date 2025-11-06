UP: 3 dead, 12 injured in bus-tanker collision
A serious crash on the Aligarh-Agra highway in UP's Hathras district left three people dead and 12 others hurt.
It happened Thursday around 4:30pm near Samamai village, when a state bus tried to dodge a motorcycle and ended up hitting a tanker head-on.
Two of those who died have been identified—Kuldeep from Tilothi village and Maharaj Singh from Iglas Adda—while the third is still unknown.
Authorities looking into how crash happened
Emergency teams acted fast, getting everyone injured to the hospital, with four needing more specialized care.
Local officials, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, checked in at both the crash site and hospital to make sure help was on track.
Rescuers even had to free a woman trapped under the bus.
Authorities are now looking into exactly how it all happened.