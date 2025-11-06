Next Article
President Murmu's Africa visit: Strengthening ties with Angola, Botswana
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Angola and Botswana from November 8-13—the first time an Indian head of state will visit these countries.
The trip is all about building stronger ties with Africa, focusing on things like trade, energy, health, tech, and defense.
Angola and Botswana are key partners
India's trade with Africa is nearing $100 billion, and both Angola and Botswana are key partners—think energy cooperation with Angola and investments plus wildlife conservation in Botswana.
This visit isn't just about politics; it's a step toward deeper connections with the Global South and working together on big issues like energy cooperation, including solar initiatives, and protecting wildlife.