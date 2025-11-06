Next Article
Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor' zone
Delhi's air quality just took a hit, dropping into the "very poor" zone with an AQI of 311 on Thursday.
The main culprit? Stubble burning in nearby states, which is set to make things worse—its share of harmful PM2.5 particles could jump from 21.5% on Thursday to nearly 37% by Friday.
Peak pollution levels expected by November 8
Besides crop burning, vehicles are the next biggest source of pollution (16.2%).
The CPCB says don't expect relief soon: low wind speeds mean "very poor" air will stick around through November 8, with stubble burning peaking at up to 36.9%.
It's a tough time for anyone breathing in Delhi right now, and a reminder that tackling pollution needs urgent action.