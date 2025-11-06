Next Article
Bihar: Vijay Sinha claims RJD supporters attacked his convoy
India
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said his convoy was attacked by protesters in Lakhisarai during the state elections—alleging RJD supporters threw stones, slippers, and even cow dung at his vehicle after he raised concerns over a BJP polling agent being excluded.
Local officials deny allegations of violence
Sinha called for police action and blamed opposition "goons," but local officials say there was no violence—just muddy roads splashing dirt, and some villagers tossing cow dung on the road to protest bad infrastructure.
Live control room feed and booth camera monitoring back up the officials' version.
Despite these tensions, voting went on peacefully. Authorities are now working to identify any protesters involved.