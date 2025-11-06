270 Indians rescued from Myanmar cyber scam centers
India just brought home 270 citizens who were trapped in cyber scam centers in Myanmar's Myawaddy region.
Lured by fake IT job offers, these people—including 26 women—ended up being forced into online scams like crypto fraud and romance cons, targeting victims across India, the US, and Europe.
Criminal syndicates ran these centers using confinement and abuse.
How the rescue was carried out
The complex operation involved Indian embassies in Thailand and Myanmar, Thai authorities, Interpol, and even the Indian Air Force.
After crossing into Thailand by river, the rescued group was received by Indian officials.
Authorities will now question them to learn more about how they were recruited and how these scams work.
Efforts are still ongoing to help more Indians stuck in similar situations—and officials are advising Indian nationals to verify the credentials of foreign employers and recruiting agents before accepting overseas job offers.