'Seniors tortured me': Miss Arunachal's 12-year-old brother's final message 

A 12-year-old class seven student of Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh , was found dead within the school premises at Niglok on November 1. His sister, Tadu Lunia, a Miss Arunachal 2024 contestant, alleged that senior students subjected him to severe bullying and torture before his death. In an Instagram video on Wednesday, she claimed the family was told he died by suicide, but dormitory mates revealed disturbing details about the events leading up to his death.

Bullying claims 'Seniors harassed my brother mentally, physically' According to Lunia, on the night of October 31, eight class 10 students and three from class eight allegedly entered the class seven dormitory after 11pm without any supervising authority. The senior boys reportedly forced juniors to cover their heads with blankets and singled out her brother, taking him to the class 10 dormitory. Lunia claimed eyewitnesses told the family that he was mentally and physically harassed throughout the night.

Final message 'Last words' of deceased student Lunia alleged her brother was branded a "thief" over a missing book and threatened with public humiliation during assembly through a video recording. CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed her brother pacing anxiously around the dormitory at 5:45am before writing what appeared to be his final note in a classroom. "His last words were, 'Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don't know what I will do now,'" Lunia said.

Twitter Post The deceased child's sister's social media post A sister’s heartbreaking plea for justice — Miss Arunachal 2024, #TaduLunia, speaks out after her 12-year-old brother’s tragic #death at #SainikSchool, #Ruksin, alleging #bullying and #torture by seniors. (Video Courtesy: Insta@lunia_tadu) pic.twitter.com/A2Q3a1CIpW — The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) November 5, 2025

Investigation delay Delayed post-mortem report, investigation progress feared interference Lunia also expressed concern over the delayed post-mortem examination report and alleged slow progress in the investigation. She feared external interference could affect justice and urged public support so that "no other family suffers the same fate." Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Police have detained eight students in connection with this case. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on Tuesday. The JJB remanded them into the custody of the school's vice-principal for seven days.