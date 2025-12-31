Goa Cardinal slams 'unwarranted attacks' during Christmas, implies 'tacit approval'

The Archbishop of Goa , Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, has expressed his "deep anguish" over the recent attacks on Christians during Christmas celebrations across India, Hindustan Times reported. In a New Year's Eve message, he alleged that these incidents were happening with "tacit approval of the authorities." He lamented that authorities are failing to fulfill their "constitutional responsibility and moral accountability and to act decisively" against the perpetrators.

Call for action Cardinal condemns attacks, urges authorities to act Cardinal Ferrao said these incidents "vitiate the moral fabric of our nation," which has been known for its peaceful coexistence and respect for diverse cultures. He said such occurrences not only hurt Christian communities but also violate India's sacred values. The Archbishop called on authorities to take responsibility and ensure justice is served, restoring citizens' faith in democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

Unity call Cardinal Ferrao urges unity against divisive forces The Archbishop also called on fellow countrymen who believe in harmony, justice, and mutual respect to join hands against divisive forces. He stressed the need to uphold national unity. This isn't the first time Cardinal Ferrao has spoken out against attacks on Christians or what he sees as a regression of constitutional values. In 2022, he warned that "divisive forces are slowly creeping up to divide our people on religious grounds."