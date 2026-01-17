The investigation is in its preliminary stages

Goa: Russian tourist kills 2 women, including live-in partner

By Snehil Singh 01:59 pm Jan 17, 202601:59 pm

What's the story

A 37-year-old Russian man, Aleksei Leonov, was arrested early on Friday in North Goa for allegedly killing two compatriots. The victims have been identified as Elena Vaneeva and Elena Kasthanova, both aged 37. According to Hindustan Times, Leonov is accused of killing Vaneeva on January 14 in Morjim by slitting her throat with a knife. He then allegedly killed Kasthanova the next day in Arambol using the same method, and was arrested early the following morning.