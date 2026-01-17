Goa: Russian tourist kills 2 women, including live-in partner
What's the story
A 37-year-old Russian man, Aleksei Leonov, was arrested early on Friday in North Goa for allegedly killing two compatriots. The victims have been identified as Elena Vaneeva and Elena Kasthanova, both aged 37. According to Hindustan Times, Leonov is accused of killing Vaneeva on January 14 in Morjim by slitting her throat with a knife. He then allegedly killed Kasthanova the next day in Arambol using the same method, and was arrested early the following morning.
Arrest details
Leonov's arrest and ongoing investigation
Leonov was arrested by Mandrem police on Friday morning after the bodies of both women were recovered. The police are still trying to ascertain the motive behind these murders. According to reports, Leonov had been "friendly" with both women and had even shared accommodation with Kasthanova since late December. The investigation is currently underway at Mandrem police station.
Crime scene
Victims' bodies discovered, Leonov's confession
Vaneeva's body was discovered over 40 hours after her murder, while Kasthanova was found dead on Thursday. Leonov has confessed to both murders during interrogation and led police to the crime scenes. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and authorities are collecting evidence, including the murder weapon. Leonov has been booked under sections 103 (murder) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.