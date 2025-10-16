Gold prices soar 67% this year, smuggling attempts resurface India Oct 16, 2025

Gold prices in India have shot up 67% this year, reaching ₹1,28,395 per 10gm on October 16, 2025.

The jump comes right as Dhanteras and Diwali boost demand, but official gold supplies are tight.

Even though a big import duty cut last July helped curb smuggling for a while, these new highs have already tempted smugglers back into action, with several recent attempts foiled at Indian airports.