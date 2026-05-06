Goolrokh M Gupta challenges Gujarat HC decision and Valsad ban
Goolrokh M Gupta, a Parsi woman, is challenging a rule by the Valsad Parsi Panchayat that stops Parsi women, if they marry outside their faith, from attending their own parents' funerals.
She's also questioning a Gujarat High Court decision that says a woman's religion changes to her husband's after marriage.
The case is now with a nine-judge Supreme Court bench led by Surya Kant.
Court questions legal basis Valsad ban
Gupta argues she still practices Zoroastrianism and married under the Special Marriage Act, but faces rules not applied to men in her community.
Her lawyer pointed out that most Parsi Panchayats don't have this restriction: Valsad is an exception.
The court also noted there appears to be a discrimination on the grounds of marriage, and Darius J Khambata questioned whether such bans even have legal backing.