Goolrokh M Gupta challenges Gujarat HC decision and Valsad ban

Court questions legal basis Valsad ban

Gupta argues she still practices Zoroastrianism and married under the Special Marriage Act, but faces rules not applied to men in her community.

Her lawyer pointed out that most Parsi Panchayats don't have this restriction: Valsad is an exception.

The court also noted there appears to be a discrimination on the grounds of marriage, and Darius J Khambata questioned whether such bans even have legal backing.