Government begins process to reclaim Delhi Gymkhana Club's 27.3 acres
India
Big news for one of Delhi's oldest clubs: the government has started the process to reclaim the 27.3 acres leased to the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
After a notice from the Land and Development Office on Friday, officials are invoking a lease clause that lets them take back the land if needed for public purposes.
Vacate deadline set for June 5
The government says it wants the site at two Safdarjung Road for boosting defense infrastructure and other public projects.
The notice highlights how important this area is strategically and suggests merging it with nearby government properties, including spots on Race Course Road where slums have been cleared.
The club has been told to vacate by June 5, or face possible legal action.