Government bus carrying 32 overturns into riverbed near Aluthakanni bridge
India
A government bus with 32 passengers on board overturned Sunday while taking a curve near the Aluthakanni River bridge on the Tenkasi-Tirunelveli Highway.
The bus lost control and ended up in a riverbed; definitely a scary moment for everyone involved.
Injured taken to Tenkasi government hospital
Emergency teams acted fast, getting all passengers out safely.
24 passengers were injured and taken to Tenkasi government hospital for treatment.
Police have started investigating what caused the accident, but more updates are still to come.