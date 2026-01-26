Government mulling applying national anthem rules, regulations to 'Vande Mataram'
What's the story
The Indian government is considering extending the same protocols for Vande Mataram as are currently applicable to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The Home Ministry is in discussions over this matter, although no decision has been finalized yet, according to NDTV. Vande Mataram, which means "I bow to you, Mother," was adopted as a national song in 1950 and was originally written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in his novel Anand Math.
Legal framework
Legal provisions for national anthem, current status of 'Vande Mataram'
Currently, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, applies only to Jana Gana Mana. Article 51(A) of the Constitution mandates respect for the national anthem but does not extend similar provisions to Vande Mataram. Petitions have been filed in courts seeking equal treatment for both songs. The Home Ministry has issued detailed instructions on how citizens should stand and sing during Jana Gana Mana.
Ongoing debates
Controversies surrounding 'Vande Mataram'
Last year, Vande Mataram was embroiled in controversy after some Muslim organizations opposed its recital. The BJP had also accused the Congress of truncating the original six-stanza song due to appeasement politics. Only the first two stanzas are sung as the national song, while sections referencing Hindu goddesses were omitted. Former BJP chief JP Nadda argued that equal status should be given to Vande Mataram.