The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, applies only to Jana Gana Mana curently

Government mulling applying national anthem rules, regulations to 'Vande Mataram'

By Snehil Singh 05:02 pm Jan 26, 202605:02 pm

What's the story

The Indian government is considering extending the same protocols for Vande Mataram as are currently applicable to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The Home Ministry is in discussions over this matter, although no decision has been finalized yet, according to NDTV. Vande Mataram, which means "I bow to you, Mother," was adopted as a national song in 1950 and was originally written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in his novel Anand Math.