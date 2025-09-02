GPS to replace hand-drawn maps in India's next census
India's next Census in 2027 is getting a tech makeover—every building, whether it's a home or a shop, will be geo-tagged using Digital Layout Mapping.
Instead of old-school hand-drawn maps, officials will use precise GPS coordinates on digital maps.
Data will be collected through dedicated mobile applications, and for the first time, you'll even have the option to fill out your census info online.
New monitoring system for real-time insights
A new monitoring system will combine satellite images and real-time data.
Buildings will be sorted by how they're used, with detailed info collected about living conditions and amenities.
All this means more accurate data for better policies.
Impact on urban planning and resource allocation
With smarter mapping and digital tools, the government is expected to plan cities better, target resources where they're actually needed, and make decisions that could impact your daily life—from infrastructure to public services.
It's a big leap toward making India's data more accurate and transparent.