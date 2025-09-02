GPS to replace hand-drawn maps in India's next census India Sep 02, 2025

India's next Census in 2027 is getting a tech makeover—every building, whether it's a home or a shop, will be geo-tagged using Digital Layout Mapping.

Instead of old-school hand-drawn maps, officials will use precise GPS coordinates on digital maps.

Data will be collected through dedicated mobile applications, and for the first time, you'll even have the option to fill out your census info online.