'Greater' doesn't have a Kannada equivalent: Controversy over GBA name
Bengaluru just got a new governing body called the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), but its name is already causing a stir.
People online are pointing out that "Greater" doesn't have a Kannada equivalent, and say "Bruhat"—used in BBMP—already means "great."
Many feel the English word is unnecessary and doesn't reflect local identity.
Critics say changing names won't fix Bengaluru's real problems
Critics also argue that changing names won't fix Bengaluru's real problems, like messy administration.
The GBA plans to split the city into five municipal corporations and ramp up local offices to make things smoother, but some worry this could add more confusion instead of solving issues.
For now, the debate over names is just one part of bigger questions about how Bengaluru should be run.