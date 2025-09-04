Jharkhand: 2 security personnel killed in encounter with Maoists

A gunfight between security forces and members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand 's Palamu district on Thursday left two security personnel dead. The TSPC is a splinter group of CPI (Maoist). The encounter took place around 12:30am in the Kedal area under Manatu Police Station limits. During the clash, three security personnel were injured, with two later succumbing to their injuries at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

Operation progress Gunfight broke out after forces launched operation The gunfight was triggered after security forces launched an operation on intelligence inputs about TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad's presence in Kedal village. TSPC members began firing when the security forces arrived, injuring the three security personnel. The encounter comes amid intensified anti-Maoist operations by the government, which aims to eliminate Maoism by next year. Notably, a June 23 document from the Maoist Central Committee admitted to losing 357 members over the past year.

Surrender news 20 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district In another development, 20 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday. The group included nine women and a hardcore cadre from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1. Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said they were disillusioned with Maoist ideology and internal differences within the outfit.