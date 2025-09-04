Haryana: Ghaggar river rises 3ft in 24 hours, villages on edge

Farmers hit by crop loss want compensation

District officials say 24 Irrigation Department teams are keeping a close watch on embankments and senior staff are on the ground.

Still, anxiety is high as water keeps creeping into fields and houses.

Heavy rain has already damaged roads and buildings, flooded a government lab, threatened a highway bridge with erosion, and ruined paddy fields.

