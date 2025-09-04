Haryana: Ghaggar river rises 3ft in 24 hours, villages on edge
The Ghaggar river in Sirsa, Haryana, has surged by almost three feet in just 24 hours, putting nearby villages on edge.
Overflowing drains and backflows are making things worse—water is seeping into homes, roofs are leaking, and locals are scrambling for tarpaulins (with some even accusing sellers of black marketing).
Farmers hit by crop loss want compensation
District officials say 24 Irrigation Department teams are keeping a close watch on embankments and senior staff are on the ground.
Still, anxiety is high as water keeps creeping into fields and houses.
Heavy rain has already damaged roads and buildings, flooded a government lab, threatened a highway bridge with erosion, and ruined paddy fields.
Farmers hit by crop loss want compensation; local leaders warn they won't stay quiet if help doesn't come soon.