'Dress never part of problem': Woman on bus groping incident
A woman in Kerala filmed a man allegedly staring at her chest while she was traveling in a bus during Onam, and posted the video on Instagram.
Wearing a traditional white and gold saree, she called out the idea that clothing causes harassment, writing that her experience "dress is never part of the problem."
The video quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions online.
Many people praised her courage for recording and sharing the incident, saying it was necessary and brave.
Online discussions strongly rejected any defense of the man's behavior, with users agreeing that harassment can't be justified by what someone wears.
The conversation is now focusing on calling out such actions to raise awareness and push for real change.