Delhi: Yamuna at all-time high; water levels dip slightly
The Yamuna River in Delhi dipped just a bit to 207.47 meters on Thursday, but that's still way over the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
Heavy rain and water releases have pushed the river to an all-time high of 208.66 meters, leading to major flooding and disruptions across the city.
Part of NH-44's flyover collapsed
Flooding has forced people out of their homes in low-lying areas like Mayur Vihar and Yamuna Bazar, with places like Monastery Market and Nigambodh Ghat especially hard hit.
Traffic is a mess on key roads, part of NH-44's flyover collapsed, and schools are shut in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rain continues up north.
If you're in these areas or have friends or family there, heads up—conditions are still risky.