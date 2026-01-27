A recent incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked controversy after Grok, its AI assistant, misinterpreted a diplomatic message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The error transformed a simple goodwill message into a politically charged statement concerning the Maldives . The problem was discovered when users observed that Grok's "translation" of PM Modi's post, originally written in Dhivehi, was drastically different from his actual words.

PM's message Original post expressed goodwill, cooperation In his original post, PM Modi extended warm greetings and best wishes to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on India's 77th Republic Day. He emphasized continued cooperation for the benefit of both countries and wished prosperity and happiness for the people of the Maldives. The message was a standard diplomatic exchange, reaffirming cooperation and goodwill between India and the Maldives.

Translation error Grok's translation introduced factual errors, political claims However, Grok's displayed "translation" changed the tone and content of the message. It incorrectly referred to Republic Day as Independence Day and made politically sensitive claims about Maldivian government involvement in "anti-India campaigns," something that was never stated or implied in PM Modi's original post. Grok's translation read, "This Sukuriya government has also been involved in the anti-India campaigns of the people. Even in the two anti-India campaigns, they have been at the forefront of the protests."

Twitter Post PM Modi's reply to Maldivian President Actual Translation 👇🏻



Thank you, President Muizzu.

On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, I warmly accept your greetings and good wishes with sincere respect.



We will continue to work together for the benefit of the people of both countries. I wish all Maldivian citizens… pic.twitter.com/KPLMH4KTiZ — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 27, 2026

AI reliability Mistranslation incident highlights risks of generative AI With the India-Maldives relationship being tumultuous in recent years, the mistranslation was particularly sensitive. Although the text was generated by an AI tool and not the Indian government, screenshots of Grok's output quickly went viral on social media. This incident underscores the risks of using generative AI for sensitive tasks like translation, especially in diplomatic contexts.