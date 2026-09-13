GSB Mahaganpati idol at King's Circle insured for ₹703.27cr
Mumbai's famous GSB Mahaganpati idol at King's Circle has been insured for an eye-popping ₹703.27 crore this year, making it one of the most valuable Ganpati idols in India.
Opened for its first public viewing on Saturday ahead of Ganeshotsav, the idol stands out with over 66kg of gold, 335kg of silver, and plenty of precious stones.
GSB Seva Mandal feeds thousands daily
The festival draws huge crowds every year, but it's not just about the glitter.
Organized by the GSB Seva Mandal, the celebrations focus on Vedic traditions and charity, like Annadan, a daily food donation that feeds thousands.
The Mandal also keeps things top-notch by following food safety guidelines for all offerings.
Despite all its wealth and attention, devotion and community service remain at the heart of this iconic event.