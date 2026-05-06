Gujarat Class 10 board pass rate hits record 83.86%
India
Big news for students in Gujarat: this year's Class 10 board results hit a record 83.86% pass rate, up from last year.
Out of more than 750,000 students who took the exam, over 630,000 passed.
Girls 88.28% beat boys 80.12%
Girls scored higher than boys again, with an impressive 88.28% pass rate compared to boys' 80.12%.
English-medium students topped with a strong 92.5%.
Narmada district led the state at nearly 91%, while Panchmahals had the lowest at just over 76%.
Plus, more schools achieved a perfect score this year. Congratulations to everyone who made it!