Gujarat Class 10 board pass rate hits record 83.86%

Girls 88.28% beat boys 80.12%

Girls scored higher than boys again, with an impressive 88.28% pass rate compared to boys' 80.12%.

English-medium students topped with a strong 92.5%.

Narmada district led the state at nearly 91%, while Panchmahals had the lowest at just over 76%.

Plus, more schools achieved a perfect score this year. Congratulations to everyone who made it!