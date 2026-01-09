Gujarat's Rajkot district hit by 9 earthquakes in 12 hours

What's behind all these quakes?

The epicenters were northwest of Upleta, which is unusual since this area isn't known for frequent quakes like Kachchh.

Experts say that while quakes under magnitude 4 aren't usually a big deal, having so many back-to-back is worth paying attention to—especially since Rajkot isn't on any major fault lines.

Scientists think post-monsoon changes might be playing a role and are looking into why this sudden cluster happened.