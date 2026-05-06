Gunshots, crude bombs in Sandeshkhali Trinamool Congress clash injure 5
Things got tense in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, as rival factions from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed late at night.
Gunshots and crude bombs were involved, leaving five security personnel hurt while they were out on patrol.
The area is already sensitive, and some unidentified people reportedly fired at the officers.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar demands immediate arrests
The injured officers were quickly taken to the hospital.
To keep things under control, police and central forces have been deployed in larger numbers, with senior officials monitoring the situation closely.
Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has called for immediate action against those responsible for the violence, including immediate arrests of those responsible for inciting violence and vandalism, plus round-the-clock patrolling to help restore peace.