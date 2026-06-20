Gurugram imposes strict restrictions for NEET-UG re-exam June 21

Gurugram, Faridabad step up NEET security

About 6,800 students will be taking the test in Gurugram with plenty of backup: 380 police personnel are on duty just for this.

Security includes mobile jammers, CCTV cameras, biometric checks, and double frisking at entry points. Police patrols and emergency vehicles will be nearby too.

Similar steps are being taken in Faridabad to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at their exam without any hassles.