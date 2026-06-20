Gurugram imposes strict restrictions for NEET-UG re-exam June 21
To keep things smooth and fair during the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, Gurugram has put strict measures in place.
No gatherings are allowed within 200 meters of exam centers, and items like weapons, loudspeakers, and electronic devices are banned.
Even photocopy shops and coaching centers within 500 meters will stay closed on the day of the examination.
Gurugram, Faridabad step up NEET security
About 6,800 students will be taking the test in Gurugram with plenty of backup: 380 police personnel are on duty just for this.
Security includes mobile jammers, CCTV cameras, biometric checks, and double frisking at entry points. Police patrols and emergency vehicles will be nearby too.
Similar steps are being taken in Faridabad to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at their exam without any hassles.