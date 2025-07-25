Gurugram men claim they were treated like illegal immigrants
Twelve men from Jharsa slum in Gurugram say police detained them during an identity check on July 18, forced them to strip to their underwear, and kept them overnight at the station before moving them to a holding center.
Even after showing their IDs, they claim officers called them "Bangladeshis," took away their phones, and pushed them to speak only in Bengali or Assamese.
Police deny forcing anyone to strip
The men said they weren't physically harmed but spent four days in custody with just one call home and limited contact outside.
Their story comes as immigration checks ramp up across the city.
Police have denied forcing anyone to strip or targeting based on language, saying it was a routine ID verification and everyone was released once cleared.
The incident has left many Bengali-speaking families in the area feeling uneasy and worried about future checks.