Car chases, hits Gurugram woman biker asking to maintain distance
What's the story
A woman biker, identified as Sia, was hit by a car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Sunday. The incident was recorded on an action camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike. Sia alleged that the occupants of the car had been chasing her since the start of her ride and behaved aggressively when she asked them to maintain distance. She said the occupants of the car were all drunk.
Aftermath details
Car driver denied responsibility
Sia's friend, who was riding behind her, tried to shield Sia from the car.
The driver then allegedly tried to cut in front of Sia's motorcycle and hit her bike before fleeing the scene.
After the collision, one of Sia's friends chased after the car and confronted the driver at a traffic signal.
Where confronted, the driver denied responsibility and drove away again.
Twitter Post
Video of 'hit and run' shared by user
You got to book this car driver under “hit and run” case @gurgaonpolice. Bring them to justice.— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 14, 2026
Car No: HR 30Y 4949
📹: IG/rebelwheels_sia_ pic.twitter.com/KngHxTZ5ke
Social media impact
Sia appeals for action
Sia has appealed to the Gurugram Police to take action against such drivers who put others' lives at risk and flee after an accident.
She also provided details of the vehicle's registration number and the name of its registered owner in her video.
The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many tagging various police departments and calling for an FIR.
Sia was taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical, per India Today.
Owner
Owner in Assam
The owner of the car has since spoken out, saying he was not driving the car when the woman was allegedly hit by the vehicle.
"I serve in the Army and I am currently on duty in Assam," the owner, Manish, told NDTV.
He said that his friend had borrowed his car from his family on Sunday and came to know about the incident only after the video went viral.
FIR
Police take suo motu cognizance
Abhilaksh Joshi, Gurugram ACP, said they will take suo motu cognizance and initiate action in accordance with the law even without a formal complaint by the victim.
"The Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognizance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," he said.
Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved, he added.