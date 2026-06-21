Hafeeza Begum reportedly discharged then gave roadside birth in Bandipora
India
In Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, a woman named Hafeeza Begum gave birth on the roadside after reportedly being discharged from the district hospital.
Her family says she was still under observation when discharged, and now there are serious questions about whether proper care was given.
Health authorities form 5-member probe committee
After the incident, local health authorities quickly set up a five-member committee to investigate what went wrong.
The concerned doctors shall remain available before the committee, and the team has just two days to find out if any protocols were missed or if someone is accountable.