Haryana records 2,657 farm fires, air quality officials seek solutions
India
This wheat season, Haryana reported 2,657 farm fire cases, more than three times as many as last year and the highest in half a decade.
The spike has caught the attention of air quality officials, who met with Haryana government officials to talk solutions as burning fields continue to impact the air and the environment.
Farmers cite costs, burn despite fines
Most fires happened in central and western districts like Jind, Rohtak, and Hisar.
Farmers say high costs and lack of financial help for wheat residue management leave them few options besides burning.
While fines and FIRs are being used to stop it, many farmers feel stuck without affordable alternatives.