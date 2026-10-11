Haryana transfers ₹1,634cr to almost 50L social security beneficiaries
Haryana just transferred ₹1,634 crore straight to the bank accounts of almost 50 lakh people through its social security programs.
The Parivar Pehchan Patra system and direct benefit transfer-based delivery system have strengthened transparency in government schemes.
A big highlight: the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, which alone sent ₹212.16 crore to about 10 lakh women.
Lado Lakshmi eligibility raised to ₹1.80L
The Lado Lakshmi Scheme now covers families earning up to ₹1.80 lakh a year (up from ₹1 lakh).
Starting November 1, women in the scheme will need to do quarterly face authentication using an app, part of efforts to make sure benefits go directly to those who need them.
Plus, another ₹1,131.07 crore was shared among 35 lakh people under various pension plans like Old Age Samman Allowance and disability allowance.