Haryana transfers ₹1,634cr to almost 50L social security beneficiaries

The Lado Lakshmi Scheme now covers families earning up to ₹1.80 lakh a year (up from ₹1 lakh).

Starting November 1, women in the scheme will need to do quarterly face authentication using an app, part of efforts to make sure benefits go directly to those who need them.

Plus, another ₹1,131.07 crore was shared among 35 lakh people under various pension plans like Old Age Samman Allowance and disability allowance.