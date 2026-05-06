Havildar Sharif Hossain Kazi seriously injured in anti drug raid
During an evening anti-drug raid near the Assam-Manipur border, 55-year-old senior Assam Police personnel Havildar Sharif Hossain Kazi was seriously hurt when suspected drug traffickers opened fire on his team.
Kazi took bullet wounds to his abdomen and lower torso, and after initial treatment in Silchar, he was flown to Guwahati for more advanced care.
No arrests as police search forests
The police launched the operation based on tips about traffickers crossing over from Manipur.
According to Cachar SSP Sanjib Saikia, the suspects escaped into dense forests after firing at officers.
He clarified that Kazi was not acting alone: a full team, including plainclothes personnel, was involved for strategy.
No arrests have been made yet, and search efforts are still ongoing in this region known for frequent drug-related clashes.