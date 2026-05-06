Havildar Sharif Hossain Kazi seriously injured in anti drug raid

No arrests as police search forests

The police launched the operation based on tips about traffickers crossing over from Manipur.

According to Cachar SSP Sanjib Saikia, the suspects escaped into dense forests after firing at officers.

He clarified that Kazi was not acting alone: a full team, including plainclothes personnel, was involved for strategy.

No arrests have been made yet, and search efforts are still ongoing in this region known for frequent drug-related clashes.