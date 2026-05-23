Heavy pre-monsoon rain floods Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, snarls traffic
Heavy pre-monsoon rain hit Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening, flooding roads and causing major traffic jams.
Chinchwad saw the most intense downpour (60mm in just two hours) while areas like Hinjewadi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, and Kothrud also got drenched.
Tree blocks Manjari-Bhapkar Mala road
The sudden storm knocked down trees in Moshi and Manjari; one blocked the Manjari-Bhapkar Mala road for nearly two hours before police cleared it.
Fire department officials reported three to four tree falls but reported no serious injuries or damage.
There was also a lightning-related incident in Bhosari that is still being checked out.
IMD forecasts rain next 24 hours
IMD says more rain and thunderstorms could hit over the next 24 hours, though there is no big weather alert yet.
So if you are heading out this weekend, keep an umbrella handy.