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Home / News / India News / IMD warns of heavy, very heavy rainfall in several states
IMD warns of heavy, very heavy rainfall in several states
Kerala, Tamil Nadu to witness extremely heavy rainfall

IMD warns of heavy, very heavy rainfall in several states

By Snehil Singh
Oct 25, 2026
11:55 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. The weather department has predicted isolated extremely heavy downpours over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Other regions likely to receive heavy rainfall include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected in parts of these areas.

Cyclone preparation

Odisha braces for cyclone Arnab's impact

Odisha is bracing for the possible impact of cyclone Arnab.

The IMD has predicted that the system may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26 and move toward the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government had reviewed the potential impact of the system and assigned responsibilities to various departments to ensure preparedness.

Regional impact

Heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris district and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur are among the districts likely to receive heavy rain.

The warning also covers Puducherry and Karaikal, along with several districts including Tiruvallur and Chennai.

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Weather forecast

Cyclone Arnab to affect West Bengal

The developing system in the Bay of Bengal could bring rainfall and squally winds to eastern and central India.

In West Bengal, its impact may be felt from October 27, with light to moderate rainfall expected in Kolkata.

Coastal areas may witness squally winds, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely between October 28-30.

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Dry forecast

Dry weather likely in Delhi on October 25

The IMD has predicted dry weather in Delhi on October 25.

The national capital and the adjoining areas are experiencing a dual environmental crisis, as toxic white foam has returned to the Yamuna River close to Kalindi Kunj. Additionally, the air quality has deteriorated into the "unhealthy" range, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 168.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Chandigarh and Noida are also likely to remain dry during this period.

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