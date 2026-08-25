Delhi-NCR battered by heavy rains; over 160 flights affected
What's the story
Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) were battered by heavy rains on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city. The downpour has resulted in severe waterlogging in several areas of the national capital, including Parliament Street, Connaught Place, AIIMS, ITO, RK Puram, and Ferozeshah Road. Moreover, air travel has also been affected.
Travel impact
18 flights canceled, 146 delayed at Delhi airport
The heavy rainfall has affected air travel, with 18 flights being canceled and 146 delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The IMD has predicted moderate rain at many places across Delhi, with heavy to extremely heavy showers likely at isolated places.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected over the national capital.
Twitter Post
IndiGo's travel advisory from Delhi for Tuesday
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 25, 2026
Due to heavy rains in #Delhi , flight operations may be impacted, resulting in possible delays.
If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via https://t.co/HpDhbYE4Sy or app before leaving for the airport. Please also…
Weather warning
Gurugram, Faridabad under yellow alert
Gurugram and Faridabad, two NCR regions, are also under a yellow alert as more rain is expected.
However, Noida remains heavily overcast without any specific weather warning from the IMD.
The heavy rainfall on Monday had already disrupted normal life in Delhi-NCR with waterlogging on major roads and prolonged traffic jams.
Advisory
Work/study from home advisory issued
Earlier, the Gurugram district administration issued a work-from-home advisory for offices and online classes for schools on Tuesday. The decision comes after heavy rainfall on Monday caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.
The district administration said Gurugram received 70mm of rainfall till 1:30pm on Monday.
Key areas affected include Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, Old Delhi Road, and Mehrauli Road.
Rainfall record
August rainfall exceeds normal levels in several areas
Delhi's August rainfall has already exceeded normal levels at several monitoring stations.
Safdarjung recorded 246.2mm of rain till August 24, around 29% above normal.
Ayanagar's 266.3mm was also a whopping 66% higher than its usual rainfall for this period.
The IMD attributed these intense showers to a western disturbance interacting with a lower-tropospheric trough from Gangetic West Bengal to southwest Uttar Pradesh.
Ongoing search
Search for boy who fell into drain continues
Meanwhile, the search for a 15-year-old boy who is suspected to have fallen into an open drain in southeast Delhi's Jasola village continues. The incident occurred while he was trying to retrieve a kite.
Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Fire Service were still looking for the Class 8 student as of Monday evening.