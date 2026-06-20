Heavy rains and thunderstorms flood parts of Visakhapatnam, stall traffic
India
Visakhapatnam got a break from the heat on Saturday night, but the heavy rain and thunderstorms quickly turned things chaotic.
Major spots like Beach Road were flooded, making it tough for people to get around and bringing traffic to a crawl.
Visakhapatnam neighborhoods suffer severe waterlogging
Neighborhoods like One Town, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara, and MVP Colony saw serious waterlogging as drains overflowed; even the III Town Police Station was not spared.
Rainfall was intense: Jail Area clocked 56mm and Seethammadhara 53mm.
The downpour also messed up preparations for the Yogandhra event on Beach Road by damaging green mats set up for it.