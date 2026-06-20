Heavy rains and thunderstorms flood parts of Visakhapatnam, stall traffic

Visakhapatnam neighborhoods suffer severe waterlogging

Neighborhoods like One Town, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara, and MVP Colony saw serious waterlogging as drains overflowed; even the III Town Police Station was not spared.

Rainfall was intense: Jail Area clocked 56mm and Seethammadhara 53mm.

The downpour also messed up preparations for the Yogandhra event on Beach Road by damaging green mats set up for it.