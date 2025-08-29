Next Article
Heavy rains in Delhi; cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Heavy morning rains led the IMD to issue a red alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, causing waterlogged roads and slow traffic.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district faced a cloudburst and landslides—two people are missing and even animals got caught in the debris.
IMD warns of more rain across India
Thunderstorms and rain have disrupted daily life across much of Delhi, with more downpours expected over the next few days.
In Uttarakhand, rising river levels advised some residents to relocate to safe areas.
The IMD says several states—from Kerala to Jammu & Kashmir—could see more flooding or landslides through September 1, so local authorities are on high alert.