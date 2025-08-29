Next Article
Mumbai: Man filmed masturbating beside woman on local train
On August 29, a man was seen masturbating beside a woman passenger on a Mumbai local train. She confronted and slapped him, and he escaped by jumping off the moving train.
Another commuter filmed the incident, which quickly went viral on social media.
Viral video prompts police action; case referred to railway police
Mumbai Police acknowledged the viral video and referred it to railway police for investigation; the matter was forwarded to the railway police for further action.
Sadly, this isn't the first time—sexual harassment has been an ongoing problem on Mumbai trains, with past cases like one in 2017 highlighting how tough it can be for victims to get help.