JEE Advanced results out: 18,188 students get IIT seats

To make space for more students from special categories, several IITs went beyond their usual seat limits. This included extra spots for female-only supernumerary seats and foreign nationals. For example, IIT Kanpur took in five extra students above its cap, while Bombay and Kharagpur each added four.

Top scorers, female candidates

With nearly 1.8 lakh students showing up for the exam and only a fraction getting into IITs, most qualified candidates were offered seats at NITs, IIITs, or other top institutes through JoSAA counseling.

The highest scorer this year was Rajit Gupta (IIT Delhi zone) with an impressive 332 out of 360 marks; the top female candidate ranked nationally at number 16.