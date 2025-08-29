JEE Advanced results out: 18,188 students get IIT seats
This year's JEE Advanced was as tough as ever—just about a third of those who cleared the exam actually got into an IIT.
Out of 54,378 qualifiers, only 18,188 students received seats, slightly over the official capacity across all IITs.
IITs go beyond their usual seat limits
To make space for more students from special categories, several IITs went beyond their usual seat limits.
This included extra spots for female-only supernumerary seats and foreign nationals.
For example, IIT Kanpur took in five extra students above its cap, while Bombay and Kharagpur each added four.
Top scorers, female candidates
With nearly 1.8 lakh students showing up for the exam and only a fraction getting into IITs, most qualified candidates were offered seats at NITs, IIITs, or other top institutes through JoSAA counseling.
The highest scorer this year was Rajit Gupta (IIT Delhi zone) with an impressive 332 out of 360 marks; the top female candidate ranked nationally at number 16.